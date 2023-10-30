Alishan residence for former Taiwan President Chiang Kai-shek gets fresh look

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After an eight-year restoration effort, the Alishan Guesthouse (阿里山貴賓館), which served as a residence for former Taiwan President Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), will soon become open to the public.

Originally built in 1920 during the Japanese colonial period, the Alishan Guesthouse, situated within the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area, was once a reception center for Japanese officials and dignitaries. In 1949, it became a summer retreat for Chiang Kai-shek and his family when they visited the central Taiwan forest tourist attraction.

Recognized as a historic building by Chiayi County in 2009, the guesthouse covers an area of 1,603.9 square meters and features a unique architectural design that combines Western and Japanese elements. During the restoration, efforts were made to preserve its original appearance while adding modern amenities, overseen by the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency.

Now, this venue has been transformed into an exhibition facility where historic photos and artifacts are on display. It also serves as a platform to showcase the rich biodiversity of Alishan.

The government is currently inviting potential operators to submit bids until Nov. 14 with the aim of unlocking the tourist and cultural potential of the Alishan Guesthouse. Visitors can look forward to enjoying dining, participating in traditional tea ceremonies, and other immersive experiences in this historic edifice.



Restored Alishan Guesthouse. (Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency photos)