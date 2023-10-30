Taiwan’s DGBAS predicts 1% economic growth

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) appeared before legislators on Monday (Oct. 30), where he predicted full-year economic growth would be 1%.

When questioned by KMT Legislator Tseng Ming-chung (曾銘宗) whether he was confident in this prediction, Chu expressed optimism that the domestic economy will achieve growth of over 1% for the full year. Chu said only a large-scale war or another major emergency would prevent Taiwan from achieving this growth forecast, per UDN.

Looking forward, Chu said it was too early to say if the economy could, at some point, achieve 2% annual growth. Chu said that such an economic forecast would be dependent upon different forecast models and future developments in the economy.

Later, DPP Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) raised questions about the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) reduction of Taiwan's economic growth forecast from 2.1% to 0.8% in April this year. Chu responded that he did not agree with the 0.8% figure, as DGBAS pegs the growth somewhere between 1 and 1.5%.

Kao also raised concerns about inflation and the latest forecast for the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will be released at the end of November. Kao was worried that the annual CPI growth rate would exceed 3% due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Chu said that CPI is unlikely to exceed 3%, noting inflationary pressure associated with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would be limited to oil prices.