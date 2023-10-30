Taiwan presidential frontrunner marches in LGBTQ+ Pride parade

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Almost 180,000 people marched in Taiwan’s LGBTQ+ Pride parade on Saturday (Oct. 28), among them top politicians such as Vice President and presidential frontrunner Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

Taipei is home to East Asia's largest Pride parade, per CNA. Taiwan legalized same-sex marriage in 2019, which was championed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Lai, and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Lai is the most senior government figure to join the Pride parade in its 21 years of existence. Although the DPP candidate has tended to lean towards the party’s more conservative wing, Lai’s attendance was most likely a move to court Taiwan’s youth vote, which is more enthusiastic for gay rights.

"On this road, the DPP has always been together with everyone,” Lai told reporters. "Equal marriage is not the end — it's the starting point for diversity. I will stand steadfast on this path,” he added.

Lai and the DPP delegation marched together behind a banner that read “Democracy Supports Gays.” Of the presidential candidates in Taiwan’s upcoming 2024 election, Lai was the only one to attend.

The main leader of Taiwan’s opposition party, Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou You-yi (侯友宜), did not attend, but its youth division was present to represent the party. Similarly, the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) did not officially register to attend and its leader Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has expressed his personal opposition to gay marriage in the past, but other TPP officials were present to show some support.

This year, the parade’s theme was “Stand with Diversity,” which sought to bring greater awareness and acceptance of the diverse sexual and gender identities in Taiwan’s society. However, LGBTQ+ issues have not been a significant campaign topic this election cycle.

Other notable organizations and figures showed up in support of LGBTQ+ rights on Saturday, such as the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT). AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk led an AIT delegation through the crowd while she waved a sign that read “AIT #LoveIsLove."

In 2019, Taiwan became the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. In January, it went a step further to recognize unions between Taiwanese citizens and their foreign partners, even if they come from countries where same-sex marriage is banned.

In May, Taiwan also legalized same-sex adoption, permitting same-sex couples to adopt children with the same rights under the Civil Code.