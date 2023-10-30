Taiwan says Chinese threat persists despite defense minister removal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese threat towards Taiwan has not changed despite the removal of China Defense Minister Li Shangfu (李尚福), Taiwan's Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said on Monday (Oct. 30) at the Legislative Yuan.

Beijing’s threats have become a constant feature of cross-strait interactions, Chiu said, per CNA. Nevertheless, the Taiwanese military continues to be vigilant and will adjust its response to any minor changes in threat levels, he said.

Chiu said that as long as China's national strategic objectives remain the same, so too do its military strategies. He added the Chinese defense ministry is subordinate to the Central Military Commission (CMC), and as a result, Li’s removal will not impact China's policies.

Because the defense ministry takes its orders from Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平), its military strategies align with the nation's overall strategic objectives, Chiu said.

Li was sacked from his position and his CMC membership was revoked on Oct. 24. His successor is thought to be either Liu Zhenli (劉振立), chief of the Joint Department of the CMC, or He Weidong (何衛東), the vice chairman of the CMC.

Li was appointed defense minister during a Cabinet reshuffle in March and has not been seen since giving a speech on Aug. 29, according to an AP report.