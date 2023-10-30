President Tsai Ing-wen receives Taiwan paralympic team

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) received a local delegation returning from the Hangzhou Asian Para Games on Monday morning (Oct. 30).

Tsai thanked the athletes for their dedication and fighting spirit and pledged continued support for events involving people with disabilities, particularly players and coaches preparing for next year's Paris Paralympic Games. Tsai hoped each athlete could earn glory for the country in upcoming games, per UDN.

In a speech delivered at the Presidential Office, Tsai said she was very happy this year’s Taiwan delegation to the Asian Para Games was the biggest ever, with athletes competing in 14 competition categories and winning four gold medals, four silver medals, and 12 bronze medals.



Taiwan medal winners from Hangzhou Para Games. (CNA photo)

Tsai told the athletes, "You are all our heroes in Taiwan" and individually praised each medalist, such as Xiao Xiang-wen (蕭翔文), who was devoted to taekwondo before suffering a major injury to his right arm in a traffic accident. The Asian Para Games gave him the chance to compete once again, and he won gold, becoming the first Taiwanese athlete to earn such an honor.

Later, Tsai thanked all of the hard-working coaches, team doctors, and logistics teams for supporting the athletes in their international competition. Tsai also thanked the long-term support of the Taiwan Paralympic Committee President Mu Min-chu (穆閩珠) and the Sports Administration.

Mu thanked Tsai for her support of paralympic athletes and noted that both players and coaches were very appreciative of the chance to fly business class when traveling to the games in Hangzhou. For many, this was the first time they were able to encounter such generous hospitality.

Mu concluded by saying that the results of the competition had exceeded expectations. This was a tribute to the hard work and dedication of all competitors and coaches, as he proudly reported to President Tsai that "we have fulfilled our mission."