PLA lieutenant general says Chinese invasion of Taiwan will be 'just and legitimate war'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A People's Liberation Army (PLA) lieutenant general on Sunday (Oct. 29) was cited by Chinese state-run media as saying that when China invades Taiwan, it will be a "just and legitimate war" and a campaign to "crush foreign interference."

China's state-owned media the Global Times on Sunday released excerpts from an interview with Lieutenant General He Lei (何雷) at the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, which was notably lacking a defense minister since the sacking of Li Shangfu (李尚福). During the symposium, Li delivered a talk on the modern-day applications of Sun Tzu's "The Art of War."

Li said that the first of the five constant factors presented in the book is Moral Law, which he said refers to politics. Li said that "a just cause grains great support, an unjust one gains little," and cited Sun Tzu as saying that when soldiers battle for justice, "He will win whose army is animated by the same spirit throughout all its ranks."

The lieutenant general said that China is the sole member of the U.N. Security Council that has not accomplished full "national reunification." He claimed that Taiwan is an "inseparable" part of China and "must and will be unified."

Indicating the inevitability of a PLA invasion of Taiwan, Li said, "Once the Chinese government is forced to use force to resolve the Taiwan question, it will be a war for reunification, a just and legitimate war supported and participated in by the Chinese people, and a war to crush foreign interference." He added that during the invasion, "the PLA will live up to the expectations and trust of the Party and the people, fight bravely under a unified command, and achieve complete reunification of the motherland with the least casualties, minimal losses, and lowest cost, winning a great victory in the final battle of the PLA’s war and achieving complete national reunification."

He alleged that responsibility for "provoking" the invasion lies with Taiwan's leaders, secessionist forces, and external forces. Li warned that after the invasion is complete, Beijing will "bring the stubborn 'Taiwan independence' secessionist elements to justice and punish them severely."

Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) has repeatedly maintained that Beijing has the right to use force to annex Taiwan. During a speech delivered at the Chinese Communist Party's 20th National Congress in 2022, Xi said, "We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the utmost effort, but we will never promise to renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all measures necessary," per Nikkei Asia.