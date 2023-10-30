Kenanga Investors Launches Asia Pacific ex Japan Focused Fund

The Kenanga Islamic Asia Pacific (ex Japan) Total Return Fund seeks to provide Shariah-compliant long-term capital growth for investors.

From left to right: Lee Sook Yee, Chief Investment Officer, Christopher Kok, Head, Equities and Ranjit Gill, Head, Product Development at the launch of the Kenanga Islamic Asia Pacific (ex Japan) Total Return Fund.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 30 October 2023 - Kenanga Investors Berhad ("Kenanga Investors") has announced the launch of the("Fund"). The Fund is a Shariah-compliant equity fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of Shariah-compliant equities and Shariah-compliant equity related securities of companies in the Asia Pacific (ex Japan) region ("APAC Region")."Kenanga Investors is dedicated to offering our investors regional Shariah-compliant exposure, driven by robust demand from investors for a fund with an Asia Pacific focus viewed through a Shariah-compliant investing lens," said Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis.The Fund offers investors a unique opportunity to tap into the APAC Region's potential for economic growth, spurred on by the region's increasing integration into the global economy and rising affluence as its young population is lifted out of poverty into a growing middle class, among other tailwinds."We have observed that many countries in the APAC Region are implementing economic reforms and welcoming foreign investments, further integrating and increasing their influence on the global economy. The region is also punching above its weight globally within the fields of renewable energy, battery storage, electric vehicles, semiconductors and various other drivers of the economy of the future. Additionally, with a population of over 4.5 billion that is relatively youthful, the APAC Region is also expected to enjoy a demographic dividend over the next decade further fuelling its growth. Indeed, growth in the APAC Region is expected to outpace global growth for the next few years. Given the convergence of these positives, I believe the Fund will provide significant investment opportunities for investors particularly in areas such as technology, consumer goods and services, industrials and healthcare" added Datuk Wira De Alwis.He also highlighted the benefit of reducing exposure to any one country or region in today's investment climate. "Investing at a broad regional level carries the benefit of mitigating risk due of political, regulatory and economic uncertainties and improved overall portfolio performance. By investing in a range of countries in the region, investors can spread their risks of any one country's developments on their portfolios", he said.The Fund utilises an absolute return strategy to provide capital appreciation over the long-term. "The Fund will be managed without benchmark constraints, which provides the flexibility to identify and implement the optimal investment strategy without single sector constraints. This includes bottom-up stock picking to select stocks with the greatest capital appreciation potential and controlled volatility," explained Chief Investment Officer Lee Sook Yee.The Fund's investment process involves seeking out businesses with sustainable returns on Shariah-compliant equity (ROE), which are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value. "We believe ROE to be a suitable gauge of the success of a business as it provides common shareholders with a sustainable measure of how effectively their investment capital is being employed over a given period of time", added Lee.The Fund is suitable for investors seeking long-term capital growth and are willing to accept Shariah-compliant equity risk to obtain potentially higher returns and wish to have Shariah-compliant investments in the APAC Region with a minimum initial investment amount of RM1,000.For more information about Kenanga Investors Berhad, please visit www.kenangainvestors.com.my Hashtag: #Kenanga

Kenanga Investors Berhad 199501024358 (353563-P)

We provide investment solutions ranging from collective investment schemes, portfolio management services, and alternative investments for retail, corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients via a multi-distribution network.



The Hong Kong-based Asia Asset Management's 2023 Best of the Best Awards awarded KIB under the following categories, Malaysia Best Impact Investing Manager, Malaysia Best Equity Manager, Malaysia CEO of the Year, Malaysia Best House for Alternatives and Malaysia Most Improved Fund House.



At the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Malaysia 2023, KIB won overall best Mixed Assets - Malaysia Pension Funds Group award for the fourth time. Accompanying this were individual fund wins awarded to:

· Kenanga Malaysian Inc Fund ("KMIF") for best Equity Malaysia Diversified – Malaysia Provident Funds over 10 Years

· Kenanga Managed Growth Fund ("KMGF") for best Mixed Asset MYR Flexible - Malaysia Provident Funds over 3 Years

· Kenanga Managed Growth Fund ("KMGF") for best Mixed Asset MYR Flexible - Malaysia Provident Funds over 5 Years

· Kenanga Managed Growth Fund ("KMGF") for best Mixed Asset MYR Flexible - Malaysia Provident Funds over 10 Years



The Asset Benchmark Research has ranked KIB as Highly Commended on its list of 'Top Investment Houses' in the Asian Local Currency Bond Awards for Asset Managers.



At the United Nations Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei ("UNGCMYB") Sustainability Performance Awards 2022, we received the "Sustainable Products" award for our launch of sustainable products, which cover the Kenanga Sustainability Series – a suite of multi-asset class products rooted in sustainability considerations to advance long-term financial growth for investors and to generate social and financial value for surrounding communities. The award also recognised the first SRI-qualified high yield bond fund in Malaysia, the Kenanga Sustainability Series: High Yield Bond Fund.



The FSMOne Recommended Unit Trusts Awards 2023/2024 named Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 as "Sector Equity – Malaysia Focused", Kenanga Shariah Growth Opportunities Fund as "Sector Equity - Malaysia Small to Medium Companies (Islamic)" and Kenanga Shariah OnePRS Growth Fund as "Private Retirement Scheme – Growth (Islamic)".



This Press Release was issued by Kenanga Group's Marketing, Communications & Sustainability department.



Disclaimer: Investors are advised to read and understand the Master Prospectuses ("MPs"), the Supplemental Master Prospectus ("SMP") (if any), Information Memorandums ("IM") (if any), Product Highlights Sheets ("PHS") as well as consider the fees, charges and risk factors involved before investing. The MP, SMP (if any), IM (if any) and PHS have been registered and/or lodged with the Securities Commission Malaysia ("SC"), who takes no responsibility for its contents and related advertisement or marketing materials, does not indicate that the SC has recommended or endorsed the product/service. The advertisement has not been reviewed by the SC. Investors have the right to request for a copy of PHS and other relevant product disclosure documents which are available at our office, at any authorised distributors and our corporate website before making investment decisions. If you are in doubt when considering the investment or any of the information provided, you are advised to consult a professional adviser. A Fund's track record does not guarantee its future performance. Kenanga Investors Berhad is committed to prevent conflict of interest between its various businesses and activities and between its clients/director/shareholders and employees by having in place procedures and measures for identifying and properly managing any apparent, potential and perceived conflict of interest by making disclosures to Clients, where appropriate. Kenanga Investors Berhad 199501024358.

