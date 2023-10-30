Police stop New Taipei teen for looking too scary on Halloween

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei residents reported a teenage boy to police on Saturday (Oct. 28) after residents complained that his serial killer costume was too realistic and his behavior overly disturbing.

At about 3 p.m. on Saturday, a teenage boy dressed as the fictional character Michael Myers from the slasher film series "Halloween" took part in a costume party, reported SET News. However, due to the apparently blood-stained knife he was holding and his creepy demeanor, local residents reported him to the police twice.

That afternoon, residents reported a male with a "really vicious face" dressed in a blue jumpsuit and carrying a knife wandering Mingzhi Road, Section 2 in New Taipei City's Taishan District. An officer from Linkou Precinct's Taishan Police Station quickly located the individual.



Costumed teen seen wandering sidewalk on Saturday. (New Taipei City Police Department screenshot)

When an officer questioned him, he was found to be a 16-year-old boy, reported TVBS. The knife in question turned out to be a plastic toy covered with fake blood.

The teen told the officer that he had attended a costume event at nearby Wencheng Plaza. He kept the costume on as he walked home through the streets of Taishan District.



Police officer pulls teen aside to begin questioning. (Facebook, ㄨㄚ是泰山人 photo)

As he traversed a bustling shopping area of the district, he frightened residents. Many parents reportedly quickly pulled their children away when they spotted him walking down the sidewalk.

Surveillance camera footage also captured the teen jaywalking in the middle of a busy street, frightening motorists and pedestrians alike.



Prop knife teen was found to be carrying. (New Taipei City Police Department image)

When questioned by the police officer, the boy reportedly repeatedly apologized. The officer determined that the teen had not broken any laws, but warned him to put the knife away.