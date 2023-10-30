Alexa
Caribbean Formosa Club delegation arrives in Taiwan

Taiwan's Caribbean allies seek deeper understanding of nation's development

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/30 11:07
Taipei City skyline. (Taipei City Government Department of Information and Tourism photo)

Taipei City skyline. (Taipei City Government Department of Information and Tourism photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Formosa Club delegation from the Caribbean, consisting of seven ministers and parliament members from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Belize, arrived in Taiwan on Monday (Oct. 30) at the invitation of the government.

Over the course of their five-day visit, the group will meet with Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), officials from the Environmental Protection Administration, and representatives from the International Cooperation and Development Fund, per a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement. The group will also attend a banquet hosted by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Remus Li-Kuo Chen (陳立國).

Additionally, the delegation will visit cultural and developmental landmarks in Taiwan, including the National Palace Museum, Taipei 101, and a Taiwan Power Company power plant, allowing them to gain a deeper understanding of Taiwan's development and culture.

The Caribbean chapter of the Formosa Club was formed in May 2021 and has been vocal in its support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, such as the World Health Organization, the International Civil Aviation Organization, and the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Other chapters of the Formosa Club were successfully established in Africa, Europe, the Indo-Pacific, Latin America, and West Asia.
