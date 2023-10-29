Taiwan to inaugurate new security unit for protecting presidential candidates

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Military officials announced on Sunday (Oct. 29) that the National Security Bureau will establish a special unit responsible for protecting the presidential and vice presidential candidates.

An inauguration ceremony for the new Security Protection Unit 8 is scheduled for Nov. 9, they said. An estimated 220 well-trained officers will eventually be inducted into the unit, which will consist of three active teams and one reserve team, per CNA.

Military officials explained that recruits first registered in June, and from July to September, they underwent the first phase of training, which focused on enhancing practical combat exercises. On August 9, they conducted live-fire drills in the Taoyuan area in collaboration with the military, police, and other agencies.

They also familiarized themselves with countermeasures for new threats such as drones. Approximately a thousand personnel were mobilized during the exercise, making it the largest of its kind.

Additionally, the NSB has allocated a budget of NT$29.75 million (US$916,000) to purchase two sets of PILAR V acoustic gunshot detection systems. Once a gunshot is detected, the system immediately displays the coordinates of the sound source on a map.

Security personnel can then proceed to narrow down and search the area to rapidly respond to reports of gunfire.

The 2024 presidential election is slated for Jan. 13, 2024.