Highway police cruiser bursts into flames on Taiwan Highway 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A National Highway Police patrol vehicle burst into flames on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 28) on the southbound section of National Highway No. 1, in Taoyuan.

The police officer was not in the red-striped patrol car and no one was harmed in the incident, reported UDN. The cause of the fire, which spread rapidly, is still under investigation.

According to reports, the officer, a 27-year-old surnamed Chuang (莊), parked the car in a zebra print section of the road before an exit on Highway No.1 near the 48.6 km marker. The officer said that he noticed a problem with the car’s transmission, which led him to pull over and exit the vehicle, per UDN.

The fire reportedly began around noon. When Chuang realized the patrol vehicle was on fire, he immediately notified the traffic control center.

A team of vehicles and officials were dispatched to deal with the incident. The clean-up process caused a traffic jam for approximately 3 km on the southbound side of the highway.

The vehicle was manufactured in 2017 and was reportedly well-maintained per regulations. The Taoyuan Fire Department will investigate to determine the cause of the fire.



Still image of the fire on Highway No. 1, Oct. 29. (CNA image)