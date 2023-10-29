Photo of the Day: Trick or treat in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An estimated crowd of around 350 people lined up for one a Halloween trick-or-treat event in Taipei.

The sixth annual event, which was children-oriented and decidedly non-commercial, was organized by the Taipei City Playgroup.

"We started as an easter egg hunt. The mothers in Yahoo meet-ups, Angie Chang and Miss Jennifer, started hosting a Halloween party 15 years ago. Their kids aged out and eventually, I took over but I decided to make it a Halloween event," said Taipei City Playgroup organizer, Lianna Nicole.



Kids flock to garden maze to collect candy. (Taiwan News, Sean Scanlan photo)

Hosting a trick-or-treat event at a garden maze is greatly appreciated by Taipei's expat community. "People give me heartfelt thanks throughout the year for hosting the event. I get amazing messages from people throughout the year," Nicole said.

Nicole said that everyone helps with the event, and the addition of a new playground near the site also helps entertain children. Many of the decorations come from expat families leaving Taiwan.

As for the next event, Nicole is planning a Christmas celebration complete with choir, Santa Claus, and gift exchange.



Colorful costumes are in abundance at trick or treat. (Taiwan News, Sean Scanlan photo)