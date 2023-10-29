Bizarre scene unfolds at Halloween event in north Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A bizarre scene occurred at a Halloween event in downtown Hsinchu on Saturday (Oct. 28), stirring criticism of those involved as well as the response by the city’s police force.

During the city’s annual Halloween party, a group of eight young men, wearing baseball caps and face paint in the style of traditional temple masks, were recorded surrounding and intimidating a person dressed as an ATM machine, reported UDN.

The odd spectacle struck a political nerve with some observers because the ATM costume was intended to jokingly criticize the city’s current mayor Kao Hong-an (高虹安). Above the ATM’s console was a sign reading “New Political Cash Machine” along with a photo of Kao, a not-so-subtle reference to allegations of corruption in her administration.

Prior to Saturday’s event, the mayor and other city officials emphasized that the event was intended for families and children. It was made clear that political activity and offensive costumes were not welcome, with the mayor saying that countermeasures would be put in place to ensure the safety of participants, reported UDN.

When the person in the ATM costume first appeared at the event, people seemed to enjoy the strange display, many smiling and taking photos. However, the enjoyable atmosphere soon soured with the arrival of the masked young men, who surrounded the ATM machine, and silently menaced the person inside the costume.

Reports indicate that the men appeared around 7 p.m. and continued to pester the costumed person for close to an hour. Some reported the incident to nearby police officers, noting the group was smoking cigarettes and chewing betel nuts, in disregard for the family-friendly environment that the city was trying to maintain.

The police, however, did not immediately intervene despite reports that children and families felt uncomfortable witnessing the scene. In regards to the smoking complaint, a report was allegedly made to the health bureau, per UDN.

Police at first said that the young men were not causing any danger or disturbance, and the person in the ATM costume said that they were not harmed or endangered by the men, reported UDN. However, after about 8 p.m. the men were interrogated by Hsinchu police officers and asked to leave the scene.

The only charges related to the incident were violations of the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act. Several of the young men recorded smoking will be forced to pay a fine for the incident.



People snapping photos and recording the incident at Hsinchu's Halloween parade, Oct. 28. (CNA photo)