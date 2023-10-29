Taiwan Air Force's Tien Long exercise kicks off Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force’s four-day Tien Long exercise will be held between Monday (Oct. 30) through Thursday (Nov 2), to verify pilots’ capabilities.

The exercises will include scenarios in air-to-air, air-to-sea, and air-to-ground combat to evaluate combat readiness. Aircraft deployed in the exercises will include F-16Vs, Mirage 2000-5s, and Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDF), per CNA.

The Air Force's ground troops will also conduct exercises, including small arms target practice, aircraft rearmament, and mobile defense drills.

In an effort to boost morale, the top pilots will be awarded medals based on their performance in different categories such as air combat, target accuracy, and bombing ace. Ground units will compete for sharpshooter and best rifleman titles.

Additionally, those who place first in the anti-submarine warfare, maritime patrol, missile systems, and air defense categories, will receive medals and cash prizes.

Colonel Chuang Wei-po (莊惟博), a Mirage fighter pilot who was awarded the title of air combat ace in last year's Tien Long exercise, explained that four Mirage aircraft were pitted against four F-16V fighters in a simulation, resulting in one Mirage being lost, and all F-16Vs being shot down.

The Tien Long exercise comes after the Army’s Changching 17 exercise, which ran from October 23-27, and the Navy’s Hai Chiang exercise, which lasted from October 16-20.