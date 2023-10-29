Alexa
Peak period arrives for migratory bird watching in south Taiwan

A former salt flat in Kaohsiung City a popular destination for migratory birds

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/29 13:05
Migratory purple heron visits Kaohsiung. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Early autumn is a time when migratory birds from all over the wider region begin arriving at Kaohsiung City’s Qieyu Wetland.

In early October, five black-faced spoonbills were spotted in the area. This was followed in rapid succession by arrivals of the greater white-fronted goose, hen harrier, eastern marsh harrier, and purple heron, per Liberty Times.

The arrival of so many migratory birds attracted a legion of bird watchers and photographers eager to document this seasonal rite. One of the most anticipated arrivals each year is the greater white-fronted goose, which breeds on the Arctic tundra and spends the winter in large groups in farmlands and wetlands.

This particular visitor from the Arctic Circle began appearing in the Qieyu Wetland in 2021. In the past, it would arrive in mid-to-late October, but this year it arrived a full month later.

Migratory birds at the Qieyu Wetland. (CNA photo)

The park office reminds birdwatchers and other enthusiasts not to disturb the local ecology when taking pictures. All visitors should keep an appropriate distance and adhere to the five principles of "no frightening, no luring, no destruction, no catching, and no chasing."

In a press release, Kaohsiung’s Public Works Bureau said the Qieyu Wetland attracts a large number of tourists every year, with an average of nearly 130,000 visitors annually. Formerly an area to produce salt, after its disuse and abandonment for many years, it has become an ecological paradise for birds and is now listed as a nationally important wetland.

To promote wetland conservation, both guided tours and environmental education courses are now conducted in the area. With the arrival of migratory birds seeking a wintering destination, the Qieyu Wetland has become a popular place to view nature.
