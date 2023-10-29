Alexa
One dead after fire at tattoo parlor in south Taiwan, arson suspected

A woman died early Sunday, man hospitalized after fire at Mosu Tattoo in Pingtung City

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/29 12:09
A fire occurred at a tattoo parlor and residence early Sunday morning, Oct. 28. (Pintung County Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire in Pingtung City occurred at a tattoo parlor in the early morning on Sunday (Oct. 29), leaving one person dead and another hospitalized.

The fire is being investigated as a case of arson, with police already pursuing a potential suspect, reported LTN. The fire occurred at the Mosu Tattoo parlor and claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman, surnamed Chen (陳), and injured her husband, a 30-year-old man surnamed Huang (黃).

The Pingtung Fire Department received a report of fire at a building on Minxiang Road in Pingtung City at 4:31 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 4:37 a.m. Firefighters who searched the burning building found the two victims on an upper floor, both without vital signs, per UDN.

Emergency responders were unable to revive Chen. However, Huang showed signs of breathing after initial treatment and was rushed immediately to the Zuoying branch of the Kaohsiung Armed Forces General Hospital.

The fire was reportedly extinguished by 5:16 a.m. Investigators believe that the fire was intentionally started and it will be investigated as a case of arson. Authorities have already identified the likely perpetrator.
Pingtung City
tattoo parlor
fire
arson

