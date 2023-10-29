Taiwan's Golden Indie Music Awards honor Wayne Liu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wayne Liu (劉暐), a well-known punk rocker, known for playing in a dozen bands over his 38 years of life, saved his best for last.

At the 14th Golden Indie Music Awards (GIMA) on Saturday (Oct. 28), his debut recording with the group, Admonished Trio, was awarded as the“Best Rock Album.” Accepting the award on Liu’s behalf was long-term friend and bandmate, Yang Sheng-yao (楊盛堯), per GIMA's Facebook page.

Yang was emotional while accepting the award. He took out a folded copy of a photograph of the former band leader, vocalist, and guitar player, Wayne Liu.

"It is a pity that our guitarist and lead singer, Wayne Liu, passed away due to a cerebral hemorrhage in June this year. His work has soothed many, and his music has influenced an entire generation,“ said Yang.

Liu’s last musical project was perhaps his best. Stripped down to a trio, the eponoymous debut, The Admonished Trio, was hard-driving punk rock right from the first track to the 14th.

Formed in 2020, when Liu left his previous band to play with old friends and experienced punk musicians Yang Sheng-yao and Huang Chih-qin (黃誌親), the group completed two music videos and a brief live house tour after their debut release.

“Wayne Liu achieved many things long ago, and no award is needed to recognize his contribution. But we still want to take this opportunity to let more people continue to remember his name. He is Wayne Liu, ‘A Taiwan Non-Style Rock,’ thank you everyone,” said Yang at the GIMA Award Ceremony.

Other awards presented at GIMA included: Best Band, The Loophole (露波合唱團); Best Newcomer, The Crane; Best Musician, Sonic Deadhorse; Jury Prize, Mong Tong; Special Contribution, Daniel Shen (沈鴻元).