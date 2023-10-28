Alexa
Taipei MRT prepares for 13 billionth passenger

Winner to receive one year of free rides, hotel voucher

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/28 17:56
The Taipei MRT expects its 13 billionth passenger in early November. 

The Taipei MRT expects its 13 billionth passenger in early November.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system expects to welcome its 13 billionth passenger around Friday (Nov. 3), reports said Saturday (Oct. 28).

The MRT began operating in March 1996 with just one line, the Muzha Line, which has now expanded into the Wenhu Line and been joined by four other main routes. Taipei City Deputy Mayor Lee Shu-chuan (李四川) broadcast plans for the 13 billionth passenger over the MRT’s public address system Saturday, CNA reported.

The winner will be able to travel free on the capital’s MRT trains for one year. They will also receive a voucher for one free night in the presidential suite at the Crystal Resort near Sun Moon Lake, valued at NT$88,000 (US$2,700).

The Taipei MRT system registered its 12.5 billionth passenger in February. Lee said Saturday that if more people traveled by MRT over the coming days, the 13 billionth passenger might emerge before Nov. 3.
Taipei City
Lee Shu-chuan

