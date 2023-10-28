‘Set hens free’ mural outside Taiwan’s Executive Yuan calls for battery cage ban

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Animal activists put up a huge mural outside the Executive Yuan on Thursday (Oct. 26) that was comprised of some of the 10,000 postcards sent to support a campaign calling for a ban on battery cages.

The mural reads, “Set hens free,” and was fronted by a coalition of animal rights activists. Supporters of the campaign included politicians, farmers, and academics.

The Environment & Animal Society of Taiwan (EAST) said the protest outside the government building in Taipei's Zhongzheng District had three demands:

Halt construction of new battery cages Phase out existing cages by 2030 And, promote animal welfare in agricultural education

EAST followed up with a press release saying more than 300 high-profile figures were endorsing the campaign. It also claimed “tacit support” from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Wu Hung (朱增宏), EAST’s founder, chief executive, and a former monk, was quoted as saying: “In Taiwan, more than 85% of laying hens are stuffed into cramped battery cages where they spend their entire lives with less space than the size of an A4 sheet of paper.

"These sensitive animals are deprived of the ability to engage in their natural behaviors, which can result in stress, frustration and even physical deformity.”

Green Party Taiwan also supports a transformation of Taiwan’s egg industry. In a survey of attitudes toward the welfare of farm animals, the party found that almost 60% of adults supported a ban on battery cages. Furthermore, 80% were concerned about related food safety issues and zoonotic diseases.

Wu Hung is calling for the public to join the campaign to phase out battery cages. A rally on Dec. 2 will call on presidential candidates to address the issue in their campaign platforms.

Battery cages house chickens for the industrial farming of eggs and meat. It is called a "battery" because the cages resemble artillery grouped together.



Battery chickens. (EAST photos)