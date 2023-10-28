Window closing for Taiwan's opposition parties to join forces

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The window of opportunity for a joint presidential ticket between opposition parties is closing fast, with the campaigns of Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) still unable to agree on a deadline for any agreement to be finalized.

At a press conference on Friday (Oct. 27), Ko, representing the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), said the final deadline for any agreement with the Kuomintang (KMT) would be Nov. 20, reported UDN. However, the KMT is eager to reach an agreement much sooner, despite recent disagreements over how the campaigns would decide a unity ticket.

Ko said Nov. 20 is the deadline set by the Central Election Commission for all campaigns to be registered with presidential and vice-presidential candidates ahead of the Jan. 13 elections. Ko said that he still prizes cooperation with the KMT and would like to see the campaigns reach a deal.

“It’s impossible to decide everything on our own. There is not much time, so campaign staff are actively communicating with each other,” said Ko. He added, “We can’t wait until the evening of Nov. 19, and then rush the entire night to appoint a vice-president.”

On Saturday (Oct. 28), Lee Li-chen (李利貞), a campaign spokesperson for KMT presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih agreed that delaying until Nov. 20 was impossible. Lee said the Hou campaign must decide any agreement with Ko and the TPP by the end of October, per UDN.

The campaigns for both Ko and Hou are running out of time to announce running mates. If they can not decide on an acceptable arrangement to integrate campaigns, then they must move forward independent of one another to select vice-presidential candidates.