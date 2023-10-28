Taiwan's ITRI and BTQ announce collaboration on quantum computing

VANCOUVER (BTQ) — BTQ Technologies Corporation, a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission critical networks, is pleased to announce that BTQ is entering into the next phase of collaboration with Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) to develop a security chip using QCIM (Quantum Computation in Memory) technology for computation of Kyber, a National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standardized algorithm.

A memorandum of understanding has been executed to reflect the intentions of both parties.

In 2022, BTQ entered into a multi-year collaboration with ITRI to develop energy-efficient post-quantum hardware solutions for applications in blockchain, telecom, and other industries with a need for long-term data security.

In the first phase of collaboration, BTQ and ITRI successfully validated the proof of concept of applying computation-in-memory in an ASIC chip. To further the collaboration, BTQ is entering into this new phase of the project with ITRI.

In July 2022, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) officially announced standardized algorithms from Round 3 of the NIST Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Competition. Kyber is one of the Public-Key Encryptions standardized by NIST that enables network entities to establish shared secrets via insecure communication channels, which is essential for protecting data confidentiality using symmetric cryptosystems.

BTQ and ITRI intend to make use of QCIM to speed up critical computation in Kyber.

"CIM technology can potentially improve the energy efficiency of computation-intensive ASICs by reducing the data movements in traditional von Neumann architecture. Our previous work with ITRI has successfully demonstrated the feasibility of transferring CIM architecture from AI to post-quantum hash function computation."

"Based on the results, we continue to develop an advanced CIM architecture suitable for scaled-up computations in NIST selected PQC algorithms. More specifically, we are collaborating with an expanded ITRI team to design a CIM-enabled accelerator for Kyber, and we are excited about the efficiency and performance improvements this chip will bring." said Professor Wei-Chih Hong, Head of Hardware Engineering at BTQ.

"The computations required for PQC algorithms demand significant computational resources. Designing an ASIC accelerator that strikes a balance between high performance and low power consumption presents a challenge. It must possess flexibility and programmability to accommodate various PQC algorithms and their variants.

A modular, scalable, and reconfigurable design allows for easy customization to specific application scenarios, enabling quick adaptation to new algorithms. We employ a HW/SW co-design approach to seamlessly integrate CIM technology with existing ecosystems." said Dr. Chris Lu, Department Manager at ITRI's Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories.

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven.

To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2030 Technology Strategy & Roadmap and focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment. It also strives to strengthen Intelligentization Enabling Technology to support diversified applications.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit the ITRI website.