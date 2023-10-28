China dispatches 1 military aircraft, 5 navy ships around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A relatively low-key day for China sending military aircraft and navy ships near Taiwan was reported by the Ministry of National Defense on Saturday (Oct. 28).

A defense ministry post on X (formerly Twitter) said just one aircraft and five ships were detected by 6 a.m. Saturday morning. It added that the Chinese incursions were tracked by Taiwan’s military.

The ministry also confirmed no People's Liberation Army aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In comparison, the previous day 35 Chinese military aircraft and 15 naval vessels were tracked around the country.

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of “gray zone tactics” in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."