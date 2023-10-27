Hassan Whiteside tipped to take Dwight Howard's spot on TaiwanBeer Leopards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — It looks like NBA star Dwight Howard will lose his spot on the TaiwanBeer Leopards roster to Hassan Whiteside, according to Innews on Friday (Oct. 27).

The 34-year-old Whiteside is being teased as the new standout foreign player for the T1 League side (renamed in July, formerly the Taoyuan Leopards) after Howard made a big impression last season. Whiteside has played NBA basketball since being drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2010, but was largely cut adrift and ended up playing in China and Lebanon.

There were discussions about renewing Howard’s contract at the end of last season after he posted stellar numbers and was a hit with fans. However, there was an issue with pay, and a high-profile sexual assault case has also hit him hard.

AP reported this week that a man has filed a civil suit against Howard for assault and battery, plus false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. In response, Howard has called the 2021 meetup at his home consensual and wants the case dismissed.

As a free agent, the 37-year-old has recently been trialing for the Golden State Warriors. However, according to Bleacher Report, the team said it was unlikely to sign Howard in the near future.

Rumors first surfaced that Whiteside might be the Leopards’ new foreign superstar option after a press conference on Sept. 23. The team's chief operating officer Yan Xing-shu (顏行書) confirmed the team had been in touch with the player.

“We have contacted the other party and they have responded positively,” Yan was quoted as saying by Innews. “Although it has not been finalized, please wait for the good news."

Negotiations are said to have been ongoing for four months. So far on the social media front, Whiteside has been quiet.