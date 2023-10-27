Alexa
Taiwanese tourist dies in bus accident in China’s Xinjiang

Fubon Travel Agency denies it broke ban on organizing tour groups to China

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/27 19:51
The city of Taxkorgan in Xinjiang. (WIkicommons, Betta27 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One Taiwanese tourist died, one was in a coma, and two suffered broken bones in a bus accident in the Chinese region of Xinjiang, the Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) said Friday (Oct. 27).

Relatives of the victims were either already in China or on their way to the area, UDN reported. The accident occurred Monday (Oct. 23) evening, according to SEF.

A group of 22 Taiwanese travelers on four small buses were touring the Taxkorgan area, officially a Tajik autonomous county. One of the buses was involved in a serious accident, though the precise circumstances are not yet clear.

A relative named Chen (陳) alerted the SEF the following day. The three injured people were being treated at local hospitals.

Fubon Travel Agency said one of its employees had arranged the trip, so it had not violated a ban on organizing tour groups to China. SEF and the Tourism Administration may cooperate if an investigation is needed, the UDN report said.
