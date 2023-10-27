Ukraine updates: US aid to Kyiv hits Republican roadblock

Aid to Ukraine topped high-level discussions in the United States and Europe.

In the US, the newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted Congress is "not going to abandon" Ukraine. However, they would focus on getting aid to Israel first.

In Europe, 27 EU leaders gathered in Brussels to discuss how to continue supporting Ukraine while providing aid to Israel and Palestinians. But Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized his fellow EU leaders over the aid to Ukraine.

Here's a look at the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine for Friday, October 27:

Eight rescuers injured in Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

A Russian missile struck a fire department in Kharkiv's Izium on Friday, injuring at least eight rescuers, Ukraine's interior minister said.

"The building itself and 13 pieces of equipment were also damaged," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram app.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces intercepted five of six Shahed drones launched by Russia on the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Kherson, Ukraine's southern military command said.

There were no casualties, the authorities added.

Hungary's Orban says EU's Ukraine strategy has 'failed'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized the European Union's strategy on the war in Ukraine on Friday, calling for an alternative plan.

Orban told the Hungarian state radio on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels that he doubts Ukraine will be achieve victory at the frontline and therefore saw no reason for Hungary to send its taxpayers' money to support Kyiv.

"Today everybody knows but they do not dare to say it out loud, that this strategy has failed. It is obvious that this will not work. ... The Ukrainians will not win on the frontline," he said, calling for an alternate strategy.

The EU's is due to decide to revise its already financially strained 2021-27 budget of €1.1 trillion ($1.1 trillion) — burdened by emergency COVID spending and the Russia's war on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Hungarian earlier came faced backlash from his EU peers over his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China.

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said meeting Putin amounted to "showing the middle finger" to Ukrainians.

Orban refuted the charges, saying he is "proud" of his contacts with Putin because "otherwise there will be no chance for peace."

"We would like to do everything to have peace. Therefore, we keep open all the communication lines to the Russians, otherwise there will be no chance for peace. This is a strategy, we are proud of it," Orbán told reporters.

New US House Speaker meets with Biden about Ukraine and Israel aid

Newly elected US House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed skepticism about providing additional money/funding to assist Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

President Biden met with Johnson to discuss a proposed $106 billion (€100.4 billion) aid package for Ukraine and Israel.

Afterwards, Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be allowed "to prevail in Ukraine," but argued that funding for Ukraine and Israel should be handled separately.

The speaker demanded more clarity on the US's Ukraine strategy and goals.

"We want to know what the object is there, what is the end game in Ukraine," Johnson said. "The White House has not provided that," he added.

At the same time, Johnson proposed a separate Republican bill to allocate $14.5 billion in aid to Israel.

"We must stand with our important ally in the Middle East and that's Israel," he said.