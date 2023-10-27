Serbia: Migrants die in shooting near Hungary border

Three migrants died in a shootout near Serbia's border with Hungary on Friday.

Criminal gangs have been fighting for control of the area along an EU entry route used by smuggling rings.

What we know so far

A gunbattle took place between migrants in an abandoned warehouse complex in a village called Horgos.

Serbian media reported that it was not clear who had initiated the shooting.

A number of officers attended the scene but the police are yet to release a statement.

Why are migrants trying to cross from Serbia to Hungary?

People smugglers operate heavily on the border between Serbia and European Union member Hungary.

Reports of violence and gunbattles are common in the area, as migrants look for a route into the EU.

Hungary’s government has put up a razor wire fence on their frontier with Serbia in an attempt to stop the flow of migration.

km/lo (Reuters, AFP, AP)