Photo of the Day: Ghostly sighting of Taiwan actress Ruby Lin

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A photo that gives the illusion of an ashen-faced woman peering through overgrown house plants has gone viral this week.

On Sunday (Oct. 22), a member of the Facebook group Street Observation Academy (路上觀察學院) posted this haunting image with the simple caption "scared to death." In the photo, the eerie face of a woman with ghostly white skin can be seen peering through some plants on a sidewalk in an urban area of Taiwan.

A closer look at the photo reveals that it is an optical illusion. The face staring through the plants is actually that of a woman in an advertisement plastered on a taxi parked on the street.

An astute member of the Facebook group recognized the advertisement was for Beauty Promis Clinic and the Taiwanese actress featured is Ruby Lin (林心如). As of publication, the post has garnered 60,000 likes, 3,100 comments, and 1,200 shares.



(Facebook, Street Observation Academy photo)



Full advertisement featuring Ruby Lin. (Beauty Promise Clinic image)