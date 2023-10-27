Taipei Dome to offer 12,000 free tickets to baseball game

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Government will offer 12,000 free tickets to a baseball game on Nov. 18 as part of a test run of the Taipei Dome.

On Friday (Oct. 27), Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) and Taipei City Deputy Mayors Lee Ssu-chuann (李四川) and Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) went to the venue as part of an "unboxing" event.

As for the two test runs of of the building scheduled for November, Far Eastern Group Deputy General Manager Jacky Yang (楊舜欽) revealed that a closed test game will be held on Nov. 14, reported ChinaTimes. Registration for the free tickets is expected to open in early November.

Yang cited Chiang as saying that following an inspection by Major League Baseball experts, 33 recommended correction items were submitted to the Taipei Dome. These include adjustments to the red clay, turf, pitcher's mound height, and batters' eye, all of which have already been rectified, and currently comply with the relevant regulations for hosting international events.



Taipei City Deputy Mayor Lee Ssu-chuann, Mayor Chiang Wan-an, Deputy Mayor Lin Yi-hua Lee inside Taipei Dome. (CNA photo)

Following questions about the seating, Yang said the comfort and color have precedents in foreign stadiums. He added that after the test games are held, there may be venue adjustments.

"If it really affects the players during the games, after listening to the players' feedback, we will proactively make improvements," said Yang.

Regarding the size of the large screen in center field, Yang said that although the screen was designed for its current size more than 10 years ago, it is still the largest among all of Taiwan’s baseball stadiums. There are no issues with readability or image display, said Yang.



Taipei City officials try out the new seats. (CNA photo)

For the closed-door baseball game, Taipei Highwealth will face off against New Taipei Heran. The free match that is open to the public will be held between Taiwan's national team for the Asian Baseball Championship and Taiwan's national team for the U-23 Baseball World Cup.



Lee, Chiang, and Lin face media, field, and center field screen. (CNA photo)