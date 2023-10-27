Animal activist march in Taiwan to raise awareness of stray and wildlife conflict

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Animal activists will come together on Sunday (Oct. 29) for a march in Taipei that aims to shed light on conflicts between stray animals and wildlife in Taiwan.

This event will feature lectures by animal protection experts in the vicinity of the Legislative Yuan. It will bring attention to the challenges faced by both wild and stray animals as they often find themselves in confrontations.

A study has revealed that over 50% of homeless dogs wandering in Yangmingshan have severe malnourishment and infectious diseases. Animals in the wild are also facing increased threats from habitat loss, pesticide poisoning, road accidents, and the encroachment of domestic dogs and cats, according to Taiwan Walk for Wildlife, the event's organizer.

As part of this initiative, a petition will be presented to the authorities, urging them to take action to improve animal welfare and reduce conflicts between homeless creatures and wildlife. The petition's demands encompass:

Enforcing pet cat and dog registration

Strengthening regulations on the pet trade

Cracking down on pet abandonment

Reevaluating the trap-neuter-return policy

Banning improper feeding

Enhancing the promotion of animal conservation and welfare

The plight of endangered leopard cats is a poignant example of this struggle, as they face challenges in thriving, partly due to attacks by domestic dogs. Campaigners report that at least eight out of the 15 leopard cats released into the wild since 2017 fell victim to dog attacks. Also, one in every five injured leopard cats suffered harm from roaming dogs.

There are around 160,000 roaming dogs that pose a threat to indigenous animals and ecosystems in Taiwan, said Chen Mei-ting (陳美汀), a dedicated activist for leopard cats.

Over 90 groups and 700 individuals have endorsed the petition or are actively participating in the march, wrote Liberty Times. Visit the Facebook page of the campaign to learn more.