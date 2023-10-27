Taiwan offers condolences to family of Chinese ex-Premier Li Keqiang

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Friday (Oct. 27) offered its condolences to the family of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強).

The former government leader died of a heart attack in the early hours of Friday in Shanghai at the age of 68. Li led the Chinese cabinet from 2013 until March 2023. He has widely been considered as having been sidelined by Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平).

In addition to expressing condolences about Li’s passing, MAC said it would continue to monitor developments in China, per CNA. As Li is already retired, his death is not expected to affect cross-strait relations.