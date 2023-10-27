Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan People’s Party rejects doubts about China spouse as legislative candidate

Ko Wen-je sees China spouses as large group deserving of representation

  924
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/27 14:16
TPP Chair Ko Wen-je rejects doubts about the likely choice of a Chinese spouse as a legislative candidate. 

TPP Chair Ko Wen-je rejects doubts about the likely choice of a Chinese spouse as a legislative candidate.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Friday (Oct. 27) brushed aside questions about the alleged presence of a woman from China on the party’s list of legislative candidates.

In addition to a new president and vice president, Taiwanese voters will also choose all members of the Legislative Yuan on Jan. 13, 2024. Voters elect 34 of the 113 legislators by casting a ballot for a list of candidates submitted by a political party.

According to media reports, the TPP was considering the nomination of Xu Chunying (徐春鶯), the chair of an association of foreign spouses, on its list. Critics and media reports questioned whether Xu had served as a cadre for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), though she denied the allegations, Mirror Media reported.

Asked about the issue, Ko said that if you included spouses and children, more than 1 million Taiwan residents had links to Chinese spouses. Such a sizeable part of society had a right to be represented, and should not be treated like enemies right from the start, he said.

The presidential candidate estimated the number of Chinese spouses in Taiwan as between 360,000 and 380,000, per CNA. If one added their Taiwanese spouses and children, the number should be multiplied by at least three, reaching about 1 million, he said.

Ko named tolerance and inclusiveness as part of his political program. Anyone who lived in Taiwan should be treated as a Taiwanese, he said, even if they did not have the right to vote.

Xu denied she had ever joined the CCP. She admitted traveling to China to take part in conferences, but she said she had only expressed the views of Chinese spouses living in Taiwan, according to Mirror Media.
Chinese spouses
foreign spouses
Legislative Yuan
Xu Chunying
Ko Wen-je
Taiwan People's Party
TPP
2024 legislative elections

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan People’s Party, KMT candidates spar over cooperation proposals
Taiwan People’s Party, KMT candidates spar over cooperation proposals
2023/10/25 19:35
Taiwan experts discuss motivations of KMT-TPP collaboration
Taiwan experts discuss motivations of KMT-TPP collaboration
2023/10/24 23:00
Taiwan People’s Party candidate accuses KMT of demanding ‘forced marriage’
Taiwan People’s Party candidate accuses KMT of demanding ‘forced marriage’
2023/10/24 16:34
Taiwan KMT candidate calls for naturalization of Chinese spouses in 4 years
Taiwan KMT candidate calls for naturalization of Chinese spouses in 4 years
2023/10/24 15:29
DPP's Lai still in lead for Taiwan presidency as Ko and Hou's support converges
DPP's Lai still in lead for Taiwan presidency as Ko and Hou's support converges
2023/10/23 14:23