Insect Pest Control Market Future Revenues to Take Flight as Market Size Continues to Expand

Insect Pest Control Market Research Report: by Control Method (Chemical, Physical, Biological), by Insect Type (Ants, Flies, Bedbugs, Termites, Mosquitoes, Cockroaches, Others), by Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Livestock Farms), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

The global insect pest control market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 17,900.8 million by the year 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.19% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).

What is the Insect Pest Control?

The Insect Pest Control Market is a vital segment of the broader pest control industry. It focuses specifically on the management and eradication of insect pests that pose a threat to human health, agriculture, and the environment. Insect pests can cause significant damage to crops, transmit diseases, and create nuisance in urban areas, necessitating effective control measures. This market encompasses various products, services, and technologies designed to combat insect infestations.

One of the key drivers of the Insect Pest Control Market is the increasing global population, which leads to greater demand for food production. Insects can devastate crops, leading to a substantial economic impact on the agricultural sector. As a result, there is a growing need for effective pest control solutions to protect crops from infestations. This has led to the development of various insecticide products, biological control methods, and integrated pest management strategies.

The market also reflects a shift towards more environmentally-friendly and sustainable pest control methods. Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approaches, which combine various strategies such as biological control, chemical pesticides, and cultural practices, are gaining prominence. This trend aligns with the growing awareness of the environmental and health hazards associated with the overuse of chemical pesticides.

Innovations in technology and the development of more efficient and targeted insect control products are also driving market growth. For example, the use of precision agriculture and advanced sensors allows for better monitoring of pest populations and the targeted application of pest control measures, reducing the overall use of pesticides.

Additionally, public health concerns related to insect-borne diseases like Zika, dengue, and malaria have spurred demand for insect control in urban and residential areas. The rise in awareness about the importance of vector control has led to the development of safe and effective methods for controlling disease-carrying insects.

Major Players Ecolab (U.S.), SenesTech, Inc. (U.S.), Rentokill Initial plc (U.K.), and FMC Corporation (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), PelGar International Limited (U.K.), Syngenta (Switzerland), Curtis Gilmour (U.S.), China National Agrochemical Co., Ltd. (China), among others are some of the major players in the global insect pest control market.

Market Analysis

