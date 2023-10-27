Virtual Networking Market Size SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2023-2031

Report Ocean recently released a new report on the global Virtual Networking Market. This study report is a combination of data and analysis gleaned from several sources to help businesses comprehend the state of the market. Additionally, the research provides a thorough analysis of market development in terms of revenue and volume-changing business sector features with drivers, restraints, and breadth across numerous domains.

The global virtual networking market is expected to register a 34.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023. In 2017, the market was led by North America with 39.64% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with 27.29% and 17.99% market shares respectively. Advancements in networking technology and high adoption of advanced communication method by the population in North America and Europe are some of the factors propelling the growth of the virtual networking market.

The global virtual networking market is expected to reach approximately USD 62,080.4 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 34.32% between 2018 and 2023.

What is the Virtual Networking?

The Virtual Networking Market refers to the growing industry centered around the virtualization of network infrastructure and services. This market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for agile and scalable network solutions, particularly in response to the rise of cloud computing, software-defined networking (SDN), and network functions virtualization (NFV). This market segment has become crucial for businesses looking to optimize their network performance, reduce costs, and enhance overall network management.

One of the key drivers of this market is the need for businesses to adapt to changing network requirements rapidly. Virtual networking enables organizations to create, manage, and modify network resources on-demand, reducing the need for physical hardware and manual configuration. This adaptability is especially vital in industries where network reliability, speed, and security are paramount, such as telecommunications, data centers, and healthcare. Moreover, virtual networking allows for the efficient allocation of network resources, thereby improving cost-effectiveness.

Another notable trend in the virtual networking market is the increasing adoption of Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solutions. SD-WAN offers a more flexible, cost-effective, and centralized approach to managing and optimizing wide area networks. It is particularly appealing to organizations with geographically dispersed operations and a growing reliance on cloud-based applications.

Security also plays a pivotal role in the virtual networking market. With the rising number of cyber threats and attacks, network security is a top concern for businesses. Virtual networking solutions provide advanced security features, including micro-segmentation, intrusion detection, and encryption, which are essential in safeguarding data and applications.

Major Players The key players of the global virtual networking market are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc., Virtual Network Solutions and Verizon Communications Inc.

Market Analysis

Scope of the Report:

