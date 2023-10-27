Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size Industry, Share, Price Trends & Report 2023 – 2031

Report Ocean recently released a new report on the global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market. This study report is a combination of data and analysis gleaned from several sources to help businesses comprehend the state of the market. Additionally, the research provides a thorough analysis of market development in terms of revenue and volume-changing business sector features with drivers, restraints, and breadth across numerous domains.

Industrial Control System (ICS) Security: By Solution (Unified Threat Management, Distributed Denial of Service, Data Loss Prevention, Firewall and Antivirus) By System Type (SCADA, DCS, PLC and Others), By Services (Risk Management, Communication Services, Managed Support, Change in Management and Others) By Vertical (Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Transportation, Food & Beverage and Others) and Region – Global Forecast Till 2023

The global ICS security market was esteemed at USD 11.20 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to observe a compound yearly development rate of 6.81% amid the conjecture time frame (2018-2023). While ICS turns out to be progressively powerful with mix of cutting edge innovations, it is likewise getting exposed to new dangers. Such cyber attacks can harm the industrial activities at an abnormal state. The global ICS security market was valued at USD 11.20 Bn in the year 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

What is the Industrial Control System (ICS) Security?

The Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market is a critical component of the broader cybersecurity industry that focuses on safeguarding the control systems used in various industrial sectors, such as energy, manufacturing, transportation, and critical infrastructure. ICS security is essential because these systems control and monitor crucial processes, and any breach or disruption can have severe consequences, including operational downtime, safety risks, and economic losses.

The ICS security market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the increasing adoption of digital technologies and connectivity in industrial processes. These advancements have exposed ICS to a wider range of cyber threats, making robust security measures imperative. The market includes various components, such as hardware, software, and services, specifically designed to protect ICS environments. Hardware components encompass firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and secure gateways, while software solutions involve intrusion prevention, endpoint protection, and network monitoring tools. Services include consulting, managed security services, and incident response.

Several factors drive the growth of the ICS security market. First, regulatory requirements and industry standards, like the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and NERC CIP standards in the United States, demand stronger security measures in critical infrastructure sectors. Second, the increasing number of cyberattacks targeting industrial systems, as evidenced by incidents like Stuxnet and the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, has raised awareness about the vulnerabilities of ICS. Moreover, the ongoing digital transformation and Industry 4.0 initiatives in industrial sectors are propelling the adoption of ICS security solutions.

In terms of market trends, there is a growing focus on improving visibility and monitoring of ICS networks, integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning for threat detection and response, and enhancing incident response capabilities. Additionally, the adoption of secure-by-design principles is gaining traction, emphasizing the importance of building security into ICS systems from the ground up.

Major Players Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Belden Inc., BAE Systems, ABB and Fortinet, Inc, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Cisco Systems, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., among others are some of the major players in the global ICS security market.

Market Analysis

Scope of the Report:

This in-depth analysis examines the impact of COVID-19 on the global market from both a global and regional perspective. The financial picture of the industry grew from a million-dollar valuation in 2022 to a million-dollar peak in 2023 and is anticipated to reach a million-dollar peak by 2031, exhibiting a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 203`. The study prioritizes a thorough market analysis of COVID-19 and outlines smart response plans for various regions, including North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

The Findings of the Report:

The report includes an overview of the industry from a futuristic angle.

The research offers an examination of the industrial supply chain and production costs.

The report provides a thorough geographical analysis.

The report measures the market’s competition and provides depth understanding of the key players.

It also has current and developing patterns in market growth.

Details about technological innovations and goods.

It has a complete discussion of the market’s drivers, obstacles, openings, dangers, constraints, and forecasts.

Also include SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, feasibility, and return on investment analyses.

