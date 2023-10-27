From Humble Beginnings to Global Impact: Eber Announces Strategic Expansion

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 October 2023 - Eber, a Loyalty Marketing Program Platform, has undergone substantial growth and adaptation to cater to businesses of all sizes, from local enterprises to global corporations. Founded in 2016, Eber has shifted from their initial focus on gift card services to become a significant player in the loyalty marketing industry.
Eber's Strategic Expansion: A Growing Team and Office Upgrade
In the dynamic world of business, adaptability is often the key to success. Eber has recently embarked on a strategic expansion journey to position itself for future growth and success.
Growing Team for Greater Innovation
Complementing the office relocation is the addition of team members. Eber, as a leading loyalty marketing programme platform in Asia, is well aware of the fast-growing needs of the industry and the evolving dynamics of the market. Hence, they have boosted their efforts in enhancing their capabilities to continue exceeding the expectations of clients and partners.
How Eber Emerges in the Industry Race
Eber's loyalty programmes and marketing solutions revolve around the core objective of improving every touchpoint in the ecosystem's journey. The company's seamless integration capability extends to a diverse range of point-of-sale (POS) systems and external software and hardware integrations, allowing businesses to manage their own loyalty programmes with embedded features.
About Eber
Established in 2016 and headquartered in Singapore, Eber is dedicated to assisting businesses, both large and small, in their growth journeys through intelligent loyalty marketing platforms. Their goal lies in building long-term business-customer relationships with stellar results. In late July, Eber and their client Lalamove were honoured with 'Best Membership Programme' and 'Best Use of Rewards and Incentives' at the Loyalty and Engagement Awards Singapore 2023, held by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE.