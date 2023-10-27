Vice president envisions new era of diplomacy for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan vice president and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Thursday (Oct. 26) pledged to create a new era of diplomacy rooted in democracy, peace, and prosperity.

Speaking at a diplomatic envoy reception, Lai said that these are the core values of the DPP and the shared aspirations of the Taiwanese, per CNA. The vice president said he wanted to transform Taiwan into a supporter of global democracy, human rights, and rule of law.

Taiwan should provide more humanitarian aid to Ukraine and collaborate with allies to counter hybrid and cognitive threats, he said. Combating misinformation and malicious messages that sow distrust in government institutions, divide society, and weaken democracy should also be a priority, he said.

With regard to cross-strait relations, Lai promised to continue supporting dialogue, maintaining the existing international order, and contributing to the prosperity and wellbeing of Taiwanese. He also said he would promote the "Four-Pillar Plan for Peace," focusing on deterrence, international cooperation, economic security.

Taiwan must also become an indispensable member of the international community through soft power, which means contributing to fields like public health, agriculture, infrastructure, and international humanitarian aid, Lai said.

By uniting, Taiwanese can demonstrate to the world that the country is not only a democratic model but also a key partner in promoting a brighter, peaceful, and prosperous future, he said.