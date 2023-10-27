Siam Paragon Showcases Thailand's Creative Soft Power at Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2023 (BIFW2023)

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 27 October 2023 - Siam Paragon reinforces its positioning as a 'World-Class Fashion Destination,' shining a spotlight on Thai fashion, one of the most significant soft power of the country. This accomplishment is celebrated through the ultimate fashion showcase, "Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2023" (BIFW2023). Under the theme "The Future of Fashion," the fashion week emphasizes sustainability, to drive the thriving and positive future of the fashion industry. BIFW2023 achieved remarkable success, featuring 12 stunning shows presented by 12 prominent Thai brands, which took place from 5-8 October, 2023 at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon.





Twelve of the leading Thai fashion brands showcasing their the creative prowess included Absolute Siam x Holy Number 7 x 789, FLYNOW, and FRI27NOV. presented by SCG, Greyhound Original x TikTok, ISSUE presented by Purra, Kloset, Leisure Projects presented by Crocs, MOO, NAGARA, PAINKILLER Atelier presented by Seiko 5 Sports,TUBE GALLERY presented by TAT, and VATANIKA presented by AION – AIONIC AUTO. All 12 shows introduced exclusive collections making their debut at BIFW2023. This year, numerous Thai designers actively participated in presenting fashion designs aligning with the sustainability concept, a major trend and key purpose of the global fashion industry.



The Fashion Week saw a multitude of leading artists and models along with A-list fashion enthusiasts and celebrities, gracing the runway and attending the fashion shows such as Paetongtarn Shinawatra, ML Chayotid Kridakon, Nusara Saengchaiwuthikul, ML Apiradee Chandrawiroj, MR Supanee Diskul, Savitri Boriphat Na Ayutthaya, Chanond and Pailin Ruangkritya, Pinthipa Devakul, Sittharmanin Susamawathanakun, Rampasiri Devakula Na Ayutthaya, Nopadanai-Naichanok, Pitchaya Patamasingh Na Ayudhya, Chalisa Viravan, Harutthaya Chainuwat, and the siblings Kanachai and Boonyapha Bencharongkul, among many others, joined the event. Additionally, numerous renowned figures from the worlds of acting and music, including Taew-Natapohn Tameeruks, Janie Allapach, Mint-Chalida Vijitvongthong, Ice-Paris Intarakomalyasut, Peck-Palitchoke, Anna Sueangam-iam, and Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, were also in attendance to witness the splendid fashion show.



The runway kicked off with a magnificent presentation by ISSUE presented by Purra. Designed by Bhubawit Kritpholnara, the collection named "PHASSA," was a sensory delight, ingeniously utilized leftover silk scraps from the fashion industry to craft the "ISSUE Thailand" signature embroidery. Models of diverse characters graced the stage, symbolizing and celebrating their differences and diversity, all set to the contemporary rhythms of Thailand's North Eastern Mo Lam music.



Next in line was VATANIKA presented by AION - AIONIC AUTO, featuring the designs by Vatanika Patamasingh Na Ayudhya. The 'Endless Holiday' collection offered dazzling purple-gold palette, exuding luxury and elegance. Kloset featured Autumn/Winter 2023collection titled "Never Give Up." The designer duo Mollika Ruangkritya and Nat Mangkhang took the inspiration from Napoleon Bonaparte, the emperor of the French Empire. The womenswear embodied the essence of 18th century military uniforms, incorporating distinctive elements such as Muguet flowers, a big bow, and the initials KS. This show brought together an assembly of celebrity models.



Absolute Siam x HOLY NUMBER 7 x 789 Trainee showcased an exciting collaboration between Absolute Siam, a multi-brand store curating unique lifestyle fashion products at Siam Center, and HOLY NUMBER 7, a well-known Korean street fashion brand, joined by the creative influence of Thai pop star 789 Trainee. Together, they co-designed the "Contender" collection under the concept "Break the Limit." The collection featured exceptionally cool football T-shirts as key items. What made this show even more unique and remarkable was the inclusion of the entire group of 789 Trainees, with all 24 members walking the runway.



Leisure Projects presented by Crocs brought to life by the passionate designer Natthaphon Kanokwaleewong. The captivating "WONDERLAND" collection embraced the deconstruction approach, featuring elements that evoked the enigmatic qualities of a dream world, including double-lapel jackets, blurred graphics, contrasting color gradients, and deliberately distorted embellishments. These components matched seamlessly with various designs of Crocs shoes. Besides, the runway was striking with the addition of automotive elements, ambient road sounds, and animated visuals that excited viewers, creating the sensation of embarking on a journey to another world.



Following was the legendary Thai designer Nakorn Samphantharak from NAGARA, showcasing his signature tie-dye patterns infused with traditional Japanese techniques as well as his expertise in pairing vibrant colors and patterns on clothing designed for both comfort and fluidity. The collection retained the essence of Thai silk, which remains the DNA of the NAGARA brand. The runway presentation was further enhanced by a parade of supermodels and celebrities.



The excitement continued with a captivating presentation – the first fashion show by MOO, a new menswear and lifestyle brand under the Asava Group. The brand is brought to life by the design expertise of Polpat Asavaprapha, with a focus on creating comfortable clothing. The key looks on display include the paisley total look and striped items.



Greyhound Original x TikTok, designed by Bordin Aphiman and Phongsathorn Phaeloy, offered a mesmerizing display of fashion art within the "BLACK MARKET" collection. This collection focused on black hue and showcased unique patterns, distinctive shapes, and attention-grabbing graphics. The pieces told stories about art, blending satire and parody in a compelling manner. The collection also utilized recycled fabrics to create environmentally friendly "Green Label" pieces. Notably, the show celebrated diversity by featuring models spanning various generations and different character traits.



PAINKILLER Atelier presented by Seiko 5 Sports designed by Siriorn Thiankhaprasit, introduced the captivating "ARTCORE" collection, delving into the connection between art and urban lifestyle. The collection included artist-inspired items, like a belt with a storage compartment, beret hats, and cargo pants. Each item was enhanced with the cool and chic vibes of Seiko 5 Sports watches. The runway was graced by some of the hottest guys from the entertainment industry.



Fri27Nov. presented by SCG, featuring the creative genius of Chanachai Chariyathana. "The Day Yester Tomorrow," blended classic and contemporary styles in a showcase of menswear that artfully reflected the present and future. The collection stood out through the use of innovative materials and unique crafting techniques. The runway was graced by models from various generations and diverse character traits. What made this show even more compelling was the approach to sustainability through the upcycling of SCG's cement package into cool outfits and accessories.



TUBE GALLERY presented by TAT made a striking appearance with a breathtaking Amazing Thailand collection to highlight the uniqueness of Thailand. The presentation featured the "Identity" collection, masterfully crafted by the talented designers Pisit Jongnarangsin and Saxit Pisalasupongs. They translated the concept of identity into an array of patterns, embroidery, craft techniques, and laser cutting to create captivating looks. What made this show particularly fascinating was the selection of models with diverse backgrounds, each reflecting their unique identities.



Closing this year's Fashion Week was a spectacular show by FLYNOW, featuring the creations of Somchai Songwattana in the "Solar Eclipse" collection. The collection put a spotlight on designs, marked by a hidden ferocity, an alluring charm, and a surreal modernity. The show pleasingly personified a love triangle, with the moon courageously embracing the sun.



BIFW2023 was made possible through a significant collaboration between both the public and private sectors. The event received valuable support and contributions from various partners, including the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), AIONIC AUTO, Crocs, TikTok, Seiko, Purra natural mineral water, Harper's Bazaar, SCG, Chatrium Grand Bangkok, and M.A.C Cosmetics.



Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2023 stands as Thailand's most prominent platform for creative expression. It not only displays the immense potential of Thai fashion designers and brands but also plays a crucial role in propelling fashion, a powerful element of Thailand's soft power, into the global spotlight. This aligns with Siam Paragon's vision as a 'World Class Fashion Destination,' aimed at propelling Thai fashion onto international runways and creating a fashion week phenomenon that drives the Thai fashion industry towards greater heights.



