Missile strikes Egyptian Red Sea town near Israeli border

CAIRO/JERUSALEM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A missile struck a medical facility in an Egyptian Red Sea resort town near the Israeli border early on Friday, injuring six people, Egypt's Al Qahera News reported, and Israel's military said it was aware of a security incident in the area.

Citing sources, Al Qahera reported the blast in the town of Taba was related to fighting between Israel and Gaza's Hamas militants.

This week, Israel said a rocket claimed by Hamas hit an area outlying Eilat, opposite Taba on the Israeli side of the border.

A witness in Taba, which lies some 220 kms (136 miles) from Gaza, reported hearing an explosion and seeing heavy smoke and dust rising.

Al Qahera reported the missile struck a Taba ambulance facility and a residential building for the administration of the Taba Hospital.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the reports.

The Israeli military said it was aware of a security incident in the area, saying it unfolded "outside of our border".

Taba is a resort town on the Red Sea that is popular with tourists. It sits just opposite Israel's Red Sea port city of Eilat, over 350 kms (220 miles) from Gaza.