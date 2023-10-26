Ukraine updates: Kyiv says nuclear plant likely targeted

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says a Russian drone strike in the Khmelnytskyi region was "most likely" targeting a nuclear plant.

In other news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address European Union leaders meeting in Brussels.

South Korea, Japan, US condemn North Korea's supply of arms to Russia

South Korea, Japan and the United States strongly condemned the supply of arms and military equipment by North Korea to Russia and said they had confirmed "several" deliveries of such weapons.

"The Republic of Korea, United States, and Japan strongly condemn the provision of military equipment and munitions by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the Russian Federation for use against the government and people of Ukraine," they said. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is North Korea's official name.

"Such weapons deliveries, several of which we now confirm have been completed, will significantly increase the human toll of Russia’s war of aggression," the statement issued jointly by the foreign ministers of the three countries said.

North Korea and Russia pledged closer military cooperation when their leaders met in September in Russia's far east. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this month and discussed implementing the agreements made at the summit.

EU leaders seek to show Ukraine support

European Union leaders are meeting on Thursday to to discuss the Israel-Hamas war — while also aiming to highlight the bloc's ongoing support for Ukraine in its war against Russia's invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to address the summit by videolink and support for Kyiv will have first place in the summit declaration.

"Our meeting comes at a time of great global instability and insecurity, exacerbated most recently by developments in the Middle East," said Charles Michel, president of the European Council of EU leaders, in an invitation letter to the summit.

"These developments require our immediate attention, without distracting us from our continued support to Ukraine."

Russia probably targeted nuclear plant, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a Russian drone strike in the Khmelnytskyi region was "most likely" targeting a nuclear plant in the area.

"This attack on the nuclear power plant is another reminder to all our partners of the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defenses," he said in his evening video address on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy added that every Russian strike, "especially those daring enough to target nuclear power stations and other critical facilities, serves as an argument that pressure on the terrorist state is insufficient."

The Ukrainian Energy Ministry said the windows of the nuclear power plant were shattered by the shock wave from the explosions near the facility. Some 20 plant workers were also injured.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed the damage to the nuclear power plant.

"The fact that numerous windows at the site were destroyed shows just how close it was. Next time, we may not be so fortunate," IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said.

