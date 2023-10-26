Cloudy conditions and some rain expected in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s sunny weather is set to turn gray as northeasterly winds bring clouds, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Thursday (Oct. 26).

The change in conditions will affect most of the country and will lead to a drop in temperatures. The north, west, and some central areas are expected to see rainfall from Friday (Oct. 27) onward.

The current daytime 28-31 Celsius temperatures should drop to around 23-24 C. Meanwhile, the CWA is predicting nighttime lows of around 22-24 C.

From Tuesday (Oct. 31) and Wednesday the weather is expected to heat up again in most regions, with highs of 29 C.

Meanwhile, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung will have occasional showers from Friday. Southern and central Taiwan are expected to be sunny from Tuesday, while eastern Taiwan will remain largely cloudy.