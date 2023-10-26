Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Cloudy conditions and some rain expected in Taiwan

It is expected to be colder from Friday but sunny weather should return by midweek

  993
By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/10/26 19:46
Children play football in Lingya District, Kaohsiung City, on Thursday afternoon. (CNA photo)

Children play football in Lingya District, Kaohsiung City, on Thursday afternoon. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s sunny weather is set to turn gray as northeasterly winds bring clouds, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Thursday (Oct. 26).

The change in conditions will affect most of the country and will lead to a drop in temperatures. The north, west, and some central areas are expected to see rainfall from Friday (Oct. 27) onward.

The current daytime 28-31 Celsius temperatures should drop to around 23-24 C. Meanwhile, the CWA is predicting nighttime lows of around 22-24 C.

From Tuesday (Oct. 31) and Wednesday the weather is expected to heat up again in most regions, with highs of 29 C.

Meanwhile, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung will have occasional showers from Friday. Southern and central Taiwan are expected to be sunny from Tuesday, while eastern Taiwan will remain largely cloudy.
Central Weather Administration (CWA)
Taiwan
sunny
Celsius

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese tourist dies in bus accident in China’s Xinjiang
Taiwanese tourist dies in bus accident in China’s Xinjiang
2023/10/27 19:51
Taiwan poll shows strong rejection of China's aggressive tactics
Taiwan poll shows strong rejection of China's aggressive tactics
2023/10/27 17:11
Photo of the Day: Ghostly sighting of Taiwan actress Ruby Lin
Photo of the Day: Ghostly sighting of Taiwan actress Ruby Lin
2023/10/27 16:15
Animal activist march in Taiwan to raise awareness of stray and wildlife conflict
Animal activist march in Taiwan to raise awareness of stray and wildlife conflict
2023/10/27 15:27
Taiwan offers condolences to family of Chinese ex-Premier Li Keqiang
Taiwan offers condolences to family of Chinese ex-Premier Li Keqiang
2023/10/27 15:23