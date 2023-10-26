Blue Cross Named as Presenting Sponsor of the Frozen Ever After Attraction at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 October 2023 - Hong Kong Disneyland Resort ("HKDL") is proud to announce its new resort alliance with Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross"), a subsidiary of AIA Group Limited, as the presenting sponsor of Frozen Ever After. Frozen Ever After – Presented by Blue Cross is located at the world's first and largest "Frozen" themed land, World of Frozen. This magic-filled attraction will bring joy to and delight guests as they embark on a highly immersive journey to meet Queen Elsa at her Ice Palace.





Michael Moriarty, managing director, HKDL, said: "World of Frozen is set to become a must-see destination in Hong Kong, adding elevated offerings that can be experienced by those who visit the city, which will attract even more fans and visitors from around the world. Both HKDL and Blue Cross have a deep understanding of the needs of the community and are dedicated to bringing them a seamless experience."



Bonnie Tse, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with HKDL to introduce Frozen Ever After. Just as "Frozen" has captured the hearts of families and younger generations worldwide, Blue Cross has been a trusted choice for Hong Kong's families and youth for over 50 years.



"We pride ourselves on being dependable companions and advisors, offering a wide range of medical and general insurance products and services, including home and travel insurance. Joining hands with HKDL aligns with our commitment to delivering joy, excitement, and a worry-free experience for guests, mirroring the essence of Blue Cross's services," she said.



Frozen Ever After at HKDL is a delightful boat ride filled with music, laughter, and family-friendly excitement. For the first time forever, Queen Elsa opens her Ice Palace, where she unleashes her icy powers freely. As guests start their journey from the harbor, they meet the beloved snowman, Olaf, Sven, Kristoff, and the royal sisters, Anna and Elsa.



Featuring the "Frozen" film's well-known songs of "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" to "Let It Go," guests on this boat ride will slowly wander up the North Mountain and splash down into the Bay of Arendelle as Elsa uses her powerful Ice Magic.



HKDL has taken great care to immerse guests in the setting of "Frozen" with special effects such as projections, lighting and audio-visual media. Guests can enjoy an extraordinary adventure at this magical attraction.



Amanda Chiu, senior producer at Walt Disney Imagineering Asia, said: "Frozen Ever After features some of the most advanced, fully electric Audio-Animatronics figures in the world right here at HKDL, bringing the characters to life like never before, providing a truly immersive experience for guests."



Michel Den Dulk, executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering, said: "Frozen Ever After immerses guests in joyous festivities made with Queen Elsa's magical powers, heart-warming and chuckle-inducing scenes, as well as enchanting and awe-inspiring moments that are sure to delight guests."



About Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort offers unforgettable, culturally distinctive Disney experiences for guests of all ages and nationalities. Filled with your favorite Disney stories and characters, Hong Kong Disneyland offers guests the opportunity to explore seven diverse themed lands that are home to award-winning, unique attractions and entertainment. Complete your adventure with stays at the resort's luxurious Disney hotels. The magic doesn't end at our doorstep; as a dedicated member of the local community that cares deeply about societal wellbeing, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort spreads its magic through community service programs that help families in need, boost creativity among children and families, encourage the protection of the environment and inspire healthier living.



Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross") is a subsidiary of AIA Group Limited. With over 50 years of operational experience in the insurance industry, Blue Cross provides a comprehensive range of products and services including medical, travel and general insurance, which cater to the needs of both individual and corporate customers. Blue Cross distributes its products through various channels, including AIA agency force, online platform, direct sales, BEA network, insurance agents and brokers, as well as travel agencies.



Mobile app gives the latest updates & helps plan your visit

The Hong Kong Disneyland mobile app keeps guests informed of all the excitement at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, from operating hours to entertainment schedules. Reserve your park visit and get Disney Standby Pass to meet Disney friends inside the park. Use the GPS-enabled map to find your way around the park or make reservations for park and hotel restaurants, and make every moment count with wait times for each attraction. Magic Access members can also view block-out calendars and membership privileges, designed to make your visit even more magical.



Download the Hong Kong Disneyland mobile app for free:

iOS users: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1077550649

Android users: https://goo.gl/ZbHHbP

