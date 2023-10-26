Alexa
Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Oct 26

This weighted poll of polls includes polls taken over last 15 days

  1654
By Courtney Donovan Smith (石東文), Taiwan News, Contributing Columnist
2023/10/26 18:10
(Taiwan News photo)

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Since the Taiwan News Poll of Polls began on Sept. 1, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has dropped to his lowest point yet.

This is possibly a reaction to DPP legislator for Kaohsiung Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) withdrawing from the race for reelection after admitting to having an affair with a Chinese woman.

Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and the Kuomintang's (KMT) Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) both fell back slightly from highs hit in the last release of Taiwan News Poll of Polls five days ago. Independent candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘), the founder of Foxconn, gained 0.1% to hit 8.66% and halted his long slide in the polls. It will be worth watching to determine if Gou has hit his floor in support.

The Taiwan News Poll of Polls is a weighted average of polls released over the last 15 days. For more information about how individual polls are weighted, click here.
