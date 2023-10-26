Bybit Unveils New Exciting Offers for New Card Users in Europe

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 26 October 2023 - Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce a series of exclusive benefits and promotions for new Bybit Card users in Europe. Since the launch of Bybit Card services in March 2023, we have witnessed an overwhelming response from the European community, and our commitment to the region has never been stronger.





Bybit Card offers a revolutionary payment solution for individuals in Europe. Users can seamlessly make payments and withdraw cash using their cryptocurrency holdings, simplifying their financial transactions between the crypto world and the real world. Currently, the Bybit Card supports instant conversion of major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC and XRP to fiat such as the Euro.



To solidify our presence in the European market, Bybit has formed strategic partnerships with key players in the region, including the prominent crypto services provider registered in the Netherlands, SATOS. These partnerships ensure the long-term viability and continued growth of Bybit's crypto card services.



Exclusive Rewards Await Bybit Card Applicants



Riding the wave of constant evolution in the crypto card sphere, Bybit is excited to introduce a host of captivating perks for those applying for the new Bybit Card:





10 EUR Card Bonus: Receive a 10 EUR Card Bonus upon the successful application for a virtual card.

Receive a 10 EUR Card Bonus upon the successful application for a virtual card. Additional 5 EUR Card Bonus: After the first successful transaction with the Bybit Card, the new card user will receive an extra 5 EUR Card Bonus.

After the first successful transaction with the Bybit Card, the new card user will receive an extra 5 EUR Card Bonus. 10 EUR Card Bonus: Deposit a minimum of 100 EUR for the first time on the Bybit platform and receive a 10 EUR Card Bonus.

"The Bybit Card represents our commitment to fostering widespread cryptocurrency adoption in the real world," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We firmly believe that cryptocurrencies should serve as more than mere digital assets; they should be a convenient and tangible method of payment for individuals in their day-to-day transactions."Bybit Card is designed to provide a convenient and rewarding experience for cryptocurrency users in Europe, and these new offers and features are a testament to our commitment to delivering value to our users. For more information and to apply for Bybit Card, please visit here Hashtag: #Bybit #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-five cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.



