Former ambassador to Peru rumored as new Japan envoy to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan is likely to send former Ambassador to Peru Katayama Kazuyuki (片山和之) to serve as its new top envoy in Taiwan, reports said Thursday (Oct. 26).

His predecessor as head of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JTEA), Izumi Hiroyasu (泉裕泰), will reach the end of his term early next month, per CNA. Katayama, 63, was born in the Hiroshima region, and graduated in law from Tokyo University, according to news agency Jiji.com.

His diplomatic career started in 1983 and included stints at the Japanese consulate in Shanghai and as director of the Foreign Service Training Institute. He started serving as ambassador in Lima in July 2020, until he left of his own accord this month, the report said.