Top 10 Halloween haunts in Taiwan for 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As All Hallows' Eve lurks, Taiwan News has curated a list of the top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan in 2023 for ghosts and goblins of all ages who want to get their ghoul on.

Children's events

15th annual Tianmu Halloween Festival, Taipei City



(Tianmu.org.tw image)

The 15th annual Tianmu Halloween Festival will get underway with the "Hundred Ghosts Walking the Street" parade on Friday (Oct. 27). Children can trick or treat at 250 participating stores from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 28). Festivities include booths at the Tianmu Sports Park and activities at participating stores Shin Kong Misukoshi, Sogo Tianmu, and the Dayeh Takashimaya Department Store.

Times: Trick or treat from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dates: Oct. 28

Location: Tianmu Business District, Tianmu Sports Park, and participating stores

Website: www.tianmu.org.tw

LotusPark Leisure Agriculture Area, Taoyuan City



(Facebook, LotusPark Leisure Agriculture Area photo)

LotusPark Leisure Agricultural Area will be holding its fifth annual pumpkin festival, which will include haunted houses and its lotus garden. In the area's farm fields, one can encounter a 3.5-meter pumpkin and six areas intended to duplicate scenes from the hit film "Barbie."

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dates: Oct. 21-29

Location: Intersection of Section 1, Xinhua Road and Jinhua Road, Guanyin District, Taoyuan City.

Website: facebook.com/lotus.guanyin

Leofoo Village Theme Park, Hsinchu County



(Leofoo Village image)

From Sept. 9 until Nov. 19, Hsinnchu County's Leofoo Village Theme Park has the theme "Voodoo Ghost Doll" and its Tombstone Town will feature a "Haunted Tombstone" parade during the day and "Gates of Hell" at night, while "Halloween Delights" snacks are available throughout. It also features a haunted house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends, while children can trick or treat on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Time: Afternoon parade at 2 p.m. and evening performance at 7 p.m.

Dates: Sept. 9 to Nov. 20

Location: 60, Guanxi Town, Hsinchu County

Website: leofoovillage.com.tw

2023 Hai'an Halloween Party, Tainan City



(Facebook, Tainan City Hai'an Tourist Business District photo)

A costume parade will be open to everyone, from adults to children, and even pets. Visitors can turn the entire Hai'an Road into a runway and showcase their wackiest side. Visitors can also enjoy live performances, browse the market, and get a canvas bag or a pillow by reaching a certain spending threshold.

Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dates: Oct. 28-29

Location: Section 2, Hai'an Road, West Central District, Tainan City

Website: Hai'an Halloween Party

E-DA Theme Park, Kaohsiung



(E-DA Theme Park photo)

The park will feature a witch theme through Oct. 31 as well as parades and performances. There is also a brand-new 5D Ghost Ship that offers "unprecedented levels of thrills." People who enter after 1:30 p.m. in costume can enter at a discounted price of NT$499.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and extended to 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

Date: Oct. 11-31

Location: 10, Section 1, Xuecheng Road, Dashu District, Kaohsiung City

Website: www.edathemepark.com.tw

Adult festivities

Voodoo Halloween Party at Babylon Taipei



(Facebook, Babylon Taipei image)

The theme of Babylon's seventh annual Halloween Party is voodoo and the slogan is "Drink up ... or the doll gets it." Organizers say "voodoo priests and priestesses" will get free entry all night. Advanced reservations can be made directly by contacting Babylon.

Time: 10 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Date: Oct. 28

Location: No. 12 Songshou Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City

Website: Babylon Taipei

2023 MAJI Halloween



(Facebook, Taipei Next image)

A pink-themed Halloween event for children concluded on Oct. 22. For adults, at least two costume contests are being held at MAJI Square on Saturday night, one called House of Horrors Halloween being held under the MAJI Big Top from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., and one called Halloween Ball by MAJI: The Night of Filth in the MAJI Glasshouse Market from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Time: 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Date: Oct. 28

Location: 12 Songshou Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City

Website: MAJI Square

Barcade Sexy Slasher Halloween Party



(Facebook, Barcade image)

Barcade's Sexy Slasher Halloween party will feature comfort food, craft beer, draft cocktails, moonshine shots, adult gummy bears, arcade games, horror movies on big screens, and retro beats.

Time: 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Date: Oct. 28

Location: B1, 177, Sec. 1, Heping East Road, Taipei City

Website: Barcade Taiwan

Brass Monkey Halloween Massive!



(Facebook, Brass Monkey image)

Brass Monkey will hold a costume contest with NT$3,000 awarded for the "sexiest" and "best dressed" categories. Women in costume can enter free and receive free drinks from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., while men in costume can gain free entry before 10 p.m.

Time: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Date: Oct. 28

Location: No. 166, Fuxing N Rd, Zhongshan District, Taipei City

Website: Brass Monkey

Halloween 2023 at Haku



(Facebook, HAKU image)

On Oct. 27, Haku will be the scene of "sexy dead bunnies, scary nurses, half-naked zombies, 10 Lara Croft, running away from a few Harry Potters, cheap werewolves, Thors, tired Batmen and other almost Supermen."

Time: 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Date: Oct. 27-28

Location: No. 1 Yumen Street, Zhongshan District, Taipei.

Website: facebook.com/hakutaipei