US, Australia call for peace in Taiwan Strait

Presidents of two nations state they oppose unilateral changes to status quo

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/26 16:01
U.S. President Joe Biden greets Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. and Australia issued a joint statement on Wednesday (Oct. 25), reaffirming peace in the Taiwan Strait.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is on a state visit in the U.S., stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. They are opposed to any unilateral changes to the regional status quo.

“We call for the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues through dialogue without the threat or use of force or coercion,” the statement said.

The two leaders also called on the international community to promote open channels of communication and other ways “to reduce the risk of misunderstanding and miscalculation and to prevent conflict in the Indo-Pacific.” All countries should be able to enjoy rights and freedoms in adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, including freedom of navigation and overflight, they said.

Biden and Albanese condemned Beijing’s “destabilizing actions in the South China Sea," including dangerous confrontations at sea and in the air, the militarization of disputed areas, and the use of coast guard vessels and maritime militia. Both pledged to collaborate with partners to maintain regional maritime security and uphold international law.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said China has escalated threats and military intimidation, posing a serious risk to regional security and causing heightened concerns in the international community. Joint statements from various bilateral and multilateral forums earlier this year, including the U.S.-EU summit, US-Japan-Korea summit, U.S.-Australia Ministerial Consultations, and the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, have all demonstrated a strong international consensus on the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, MOFA said.

As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan will continue to work with the United States, Australia, and like-minded partners to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, the ministry added.
