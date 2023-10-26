Gleneagles Hospital Medini Johor Honoured with Malaysian Healthcare Icon Leadership Award at the Malaysian Health and Wellness Summit 2023

Johor Medical Institution Raises the Bar for Healthcare Excellence.

From left to right: Tan Sri Michael Yeoh (President, KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific), Dr. Kamal Amzan (CEO of Gleneagles Hospital Medini Johor), YB Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad (Chairman of the Parliament Special Select Committee on Health and Malaysia’s former Minister of Health), Prof. Dato’ Sri Dr. Mike K.S. Chan (Co-Owner & Founder of the European Wellness Biomedical Group, Germany)

ISKANDAR PUTERI, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 26 October 2023 - Gleneagles Hospital Medini Johor (GHMJ) has been acknowledged with the Malaysian Healthcare Icon Leadership Award during the recent Malaysian Health and Wellness Summit 2023, held at Berjaya Times Square Hotel. This accolade reflects GHMJ's consistent commitment to healthcare excellence and its established presence in the healthcare sector.This year's summit introduced three distinct categories: Healthcare & Wellness Excellence Awards, Healthcare Tourism Excellence Awards, and Malaysian Health Icon Leadership Awards. GHMJ was one of the ten entities selected for this recognition and stood as the sole recipient from Johor.The award was accepted on behalf of GHMJ by CEO, Dr. Kamal Amzan, and presented by YB Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad, Chairman of the Parliament Special Select Committee on Health and Malaysia's former Minister of Health.Among its notable achievements, GHMJ was named Best Hospital for Medical Tourism at the ASEAN Food & Travel Award in 2022. Positioned strategically within the field of medical tourism, GHMJ effectively leverages its geographic advantage to offer comprehensive services to both local and international patients.Staying ahead in medical technology, GHMJ employs advanced robotic instruments, including the Da Vinci Xi Surgical System and is among the pioneering hospitals to introduce the Digital PET/CT Scans in Johor.GHMJ continues to prioritize patient welfare, emphasizing transparent communication, fostering trust, and the collective goal to create positive outcomes for its patients and the wider community.As healthcare continues to change and grow, GHMJ holds steadfast to its fundamental beliefs, ensuring that it is always ready to meet the needs of the present and future.

About Gleneagles Hospital Medini Johor

A premier tertiary hospital located in Johor, Malaysia, Gleneagles Hosptal Medini Johor is a mere 20-minute drive from the Singapore-Tuas checkpoint, right at the heart of Medini's Lifestyle precinct. GHJ is home to some of the most advanced medical technologies and procedures available such as:





About Health And Wellness Summit 2023

The Health And Wellness Summit 2023 aims to discuss and explore the trends, challenges, opportunities and shortfalls in the health and wellness industry in the country post pandemic. The focus of this one-day Health and Wellness Conference in 2023 will be on 4 broad areas - health technology and innovation; health tourism and wellness; ageing and elderly care; and public health policies promotion.