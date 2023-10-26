Taiwan’s China Airlines raises Tokyo flight frequency to 45 per week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) is raising its number of flights on Tokyo to 45 per week as international travel has picked up in the post-COVID era, reports said Thursday (Oct. 26).

Under the new flight schedule valid from Sunday (Oct. 29), there will be 24 flights a week between Taoyuan International Airport and Tokyo’s Narita Airport, per CNA. Taiwan’s main carrier also foresees 14 flights per week between Taipei Songshan Airport and Haneda Airport, while there would be one flight a day between Kaohsiung and Narita.

As a result, passengers will have at least six flights between Taiwan and Tokyo per day, allowing them more flexibility in drawing up their travel plans, CAL said. In addition, the airline is also increasing the number of flights to other destinations in Japan.

Flights between Taoyuan and Kumamoto began in September, but will reach a frequency of four per week from Dec. 3. The number of flights serving Fukuoka will increase to 16 per week on Jan. 2, 2024 and Takamatsu on the island of Shikoku to five per week from the same date.

Okinawa, a popular destination for family travel, will see flights linking it to Kaohsiung rise to three per week and to Taoyuan from seven to 11 per week in January, CAL said. Osaka will follow suit one month later, with flights from Kaohsiung to be increased from seven to 10 per week, and Taoyuan remaining at 21 flights per week.

During the winter, the carrier is also planning to increase the frequency of its flights serving South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Jakarta. For China, CAL announced it was restoring flights between Taipei Songshan and Wuhan to two a week from Jan. 3.