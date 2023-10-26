Taiwan congratulates new US House speaker

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (Oct. 26) congratulated Republican Representative Mike Johnson, a member of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, on his election as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

After three weeks of turmoil over the selection of a replacement for ousted speaker Kevin McCarthy, 220 House members on Wednesday (Oct. 25) voted in favor of Johnson. Meanwhile, 209 opted for Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

On Thursday morning, MOFA issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) extending its congratulations to Johnson on behalf of the "government and people of Taiwan" and expressed the hope of continued cooperation with Congress to "further champion our common goals and promote shared prosperity."

MOFA issued a press release offering its "most sincere congratulations" to Johnson. The ministry stated that it is looking forward to working closely with the House under Johnson's leadership and "continue to deepen the friendly relations between Taiwan and the U.S."

It added that Taiwan and the U.S. share core values ​​such as freedom, democracy, and respect for the rule of law. According to MOFA, in recent years, Taiwan and the U.S. have repeatedly made innovations in cooperation covering politics, security, economics, and trade.

"The bipartisan support for Taiwan in the U.S. Congress has always been the strongest foundation for the Taiwan-U.S. partnership," MOFA said.

The ministry pointed out that in this (118th) session of Congress, more than 50 bills and resolutions related to Taiwan have been introduced, "highlighting the U.S. Congress's firm friendship with our nation."

It closed by saying that it looks forward to continuing to work with Johnson and "congressional friends" from both parties to actively promote friendly relations between Taiwan and the U.S. and "jointly promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."

Johnson is a member of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus. Founded in 2002, this caucus is the largest Congressional member organization with 229 members and "focuses exclusively on improving American–Taiwanese relations," according to its website.