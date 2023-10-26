Taiwan clamps down on illegal Chinese fishing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 650 Chinese fishing vessels have been expelled from Taiwan’s maritime borders over the past nine months, Ocean Affairs Council Minister Kuan Pi-ling (管碧玲) revealed on Wednesday (Oct. 26).

From January to September, 652 Chinese fishing vessels were chased away and the crew of 20 ships were detained, Kuan said during a Legislative Yuan meeting. Fines doled out during this period total NT$13.75 million (US$423,181), she added.

Chinese vessels often operate in restricted and prohibited waters in Taiwan to fish, she said, per CNA. To address these illegal incursions as well as sand dredging, Taiwan has utilized radar technology, surveillance, and Coast Guard patrols to strengthen the monitoring of its borders.

With regard to illegal immigration, the minister said 71 individuals were apprehended, with the majority being Vietnamese. The relevant authorities, including the police and National Immigration Agency collaborate to deal with this issue, Kuan said.

She noted that there has been a decrease in the number of illegal sand dredging and fishing, due to vigorous law enforcement by the government, as well as recent legislation and more severe penalties. The plan is to utilize technology to further enhance enforcement capabilities, the minister said.

Commenting on the Coast Guard Administration’s shipbuilding plans, Kuan said 22 vessels will be delivered this year. To date, one 600-ton patrol frigate, two 100-ton patrol boats, and six 35-ton patrol boats have been completed, she said.